Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and $42.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.11 or 0.04830151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033710 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,335,655,609 coins and its circulating supply is 64,707,984 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

