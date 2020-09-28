Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.33 ($52.16).

DAI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of DAI traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €44.19 ($51.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,910,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion and a PE ratio of -158.37.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

