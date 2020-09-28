Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.38. 1,394,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,065. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dana by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dana by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 579,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

