Databroker Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $10,225.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.09 or 0.04975494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling Databroker

