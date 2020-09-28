Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,605. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.33.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,661 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

