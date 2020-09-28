Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $473,937.23

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $473,937.23 and $63.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.11 or 0.04830151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033710 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

