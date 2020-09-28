Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Trading Up 2.2%

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)’s share price were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.65 and last traded at $60.01. Approximately 54,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 169,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

