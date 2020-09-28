Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Electra has a market cap of $5.06 million and $1,058.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electra has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,575,111,380 coins and its circulating supply is 28,707,954,827 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

