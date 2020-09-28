Ellington Financial Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EFC)

Sep 28th, 2020

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -56.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.61 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

