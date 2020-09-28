Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Energy & Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:ENGT) traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Energy & Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.