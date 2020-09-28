Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.58.

Several research analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE RE traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.60. 149,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 159.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Everest Re Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

