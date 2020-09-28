Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $562,008.64 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. In the last week, Faceter has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $562,008.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.04819266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033699 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.