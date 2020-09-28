Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 515,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

