Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FLXS opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,046.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 59,343 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $986,874.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,099. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

