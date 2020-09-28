Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FLY traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

