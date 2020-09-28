Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 3.7%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) shares traded down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.05. 1,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 102,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,751 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

