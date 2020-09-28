Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.