FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.05 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $340.27 million and $4.05 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00033661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.09 or 0.04975494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.