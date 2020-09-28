Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,646. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.