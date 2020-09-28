Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Down 0.9%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71). 451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.11.

About Gattaca (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

