Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $329.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.20 million and the lowest is $327.50 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $299.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. 139,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,636. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

