GoldMint Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GoldMint has a market cap of $379,524.08 and $5,377.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00253405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.01571973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00184824 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

