Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$77.50. 100,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,973. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$40.77 and a 1-year high of C$80.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$80.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.50 to C$73.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.