Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of GRT.UN traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$77.50. 100,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.51. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$40.77 and a 52-week high of C$80.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$80.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.50 to C$73.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

