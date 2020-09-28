Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The company has a market cap of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.