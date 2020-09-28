Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.76. 339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

