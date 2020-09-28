Gryphon Capital Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.81.

Dividend History for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI)

