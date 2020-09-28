Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,482.12

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $41,482.12 and $27.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 160.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

