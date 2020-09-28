Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Receives €40.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.35 ($47.47).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

ETR HLAG traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during trading on Monday, reaching €42.70 ($50.24). 25,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €42.25 ($49.71) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.74.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

