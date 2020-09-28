HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. 418,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 3,189.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

