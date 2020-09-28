HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Hastings City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

