HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HESAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get HERMES INTL SCA/ADR alerts:

HESAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $89.94.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HERMES INTL SCA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.