Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. Hive has a market capitalization of $49.40 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093677 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,857,663 coins and its circulating supply is 316,487,457 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

