Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64). Approximately 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.25.

About Indus Gas (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

