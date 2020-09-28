Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.17

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 142.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

