International Road Dynamics (TSE:IRD) Trading Up ∞

Shares of International Road Dynamics Inc. (TSE:IRD) shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,799 shares.

About International Road Dynamics (TSE:IRD)

International Road Dynamics Inc (IRD) is a Canada-based company engaged in providing integrated systems and solutions for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Industry. The Company’s segment is engaged in design, hardware and software development, manufacturing and integration of products and systems for traffic flows.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for International Road Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Road Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.