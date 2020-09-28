Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.18. 273 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.