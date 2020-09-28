Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.35. 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit