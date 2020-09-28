Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.35. 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter.

