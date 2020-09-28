IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 86 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 37.97% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

