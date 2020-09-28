iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.62. 71,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 13,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.