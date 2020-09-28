iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 32,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 258,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWJ. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,260,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 116,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period.

