Jewel Hits Market Cap of $12.80 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Jewel has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002185 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $679.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00253370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.01574455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

