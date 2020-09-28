Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) & NOW (OTCMKTS:DNOW) Head to Head Analysis

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and NOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of NOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of NOW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and NOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A NOW -20.73% -2.34% -1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and NOW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A NOW $2.95 billion 0.19 -$97.00 million $0.23 21.87

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and NOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A NOW 0 0 4 0 3.00

NOW has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 101.29%. Given NOW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOW is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

About NOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items. The company also provides machine, cutting, power, and hand tools; OEM equipment including pumps, generator sets, air and gas compressors, dryers, blowers and valves; and warehouse and inventory management solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support. In addition, it offers supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

