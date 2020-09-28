Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN remained flat at $C$17.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 314,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,382. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms have commented on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

