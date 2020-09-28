Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of KMP.UN remained flat at $C$17.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 314,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.90 and a 12-month high of C$23.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.75.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

