KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:KLA)

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$62.26.

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

