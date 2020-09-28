Level Up Coin (LUC) Reaches Market Cap of $17,648.72

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $17,648.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Level Up Coin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.09 or 0.04975494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033661 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin is a token. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io . Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

