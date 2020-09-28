Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

