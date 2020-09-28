Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCMKTS:LDSYF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSYF) shares traded up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 16,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 118,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSYF)

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc manufactures and sells cannabis-infused strips. It offers CannaStrips, which are designed to provide patients with non-intrusive and non-smoking alternatives. The company also offers consulting services for its clients, including facility identification, nursery preparation, design and layout, equipment acquisition, and implementation, as well as permitting and licensing.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Delivery Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Delivery Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.