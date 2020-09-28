Liquidity Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,441.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $610,021.99 and approximately $139,441.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00253474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00096015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01573877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00184656 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.